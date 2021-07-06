Margaret (Marge), Ann Schialdone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret (Marge), Ann Schialdone, 94, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Mercy Health- St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 27, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Joseph and Valeria (Godec) Ziemba (Poland, Europe).

Margaret was a 1945 graduate of South High School.

She married her Marine sweetheart, Peter J. Schialdone on June 29, 1946. They were married 56 year until Peter departed on July 3, 2002.

Margaret was an honorary member of St. Stanislaus Catholic War Veterans Post 1222 and its Auxiliary. She served as historian for the post and was honored during her tenure with several citations for her reporting and design of history books showcasing club members, projects and events. She was also a member of the ITAM Canfield Post 2 Auxiliary as well as the Boardman Veterans Association where she served a term as president. She was a member of St. Christine Parish and its senior citizens group. Margaret worked at Northside hospital as a TV attendant for several years.

Margaret cherished the time she spent with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret will be remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who took pride in the lives and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She loved gathering together and spending time with her family. Since the time of her being a young bride, Margaret hosted the annual traditional Christmas Eve dinner. Mom and her sisters, Mary and Frances were the family’s top chefs in their trial and error methods of preparing the perogies and borsch, which everyone looked forward to while visiting and reminiscing. Margaret enjoyed vacation at the ocean and taking cross country trips with Pete. She often talked about her gambling adventures in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe. More recently she visited the Austintown Casino, playing the slot machines.

Margaret is survived by two daughters Cheryl Fell (Raleigh, North Carolina) and Mary Jo (Mark) Kollat and a son David (Cindy) Schialdone of Canfield. Six grandchildren: Jennifer (Matthew) Toczko of Raleigh, North Carolina; Julie (Stan) Cheadle of Chillicothe, Ohio; David Jon Schialdone: Joseph Peter (Heidi) Schialdone all of Boardman; Kellie (Cory) Johnson of Toronto, Ohio; and Krista (Victor Martin) Kollat of West End, North Carolina; great grandchildren Alexander and Clarissa Toczko; Chase, Paige, Gage and Chad of Chillicothe; Elli and Torrence Schialdone; Dylan Schialdone and step grandchildren Hailey, Logan and Zachary Peservich and her youngest granddaughter, one-year old Kamryn Johnson.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Thomas Ziemba; sisters Valeria Ziemba ,Mary Ann Deckant and Frances Miller.

Friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on July 8, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. directly following will be a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking masses be offered in honor of Margaret and Peter.

The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor House Canfield for their care and compassion.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Schialdone, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.