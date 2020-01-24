Margaret Lukas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Lukas, 94, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at home.

Margaret was born October 1, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of Leo Sattler and Anna Nicpon Sattler.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows-Holy Name Church.

She graduated from Rayen High School and was employed at Benedik Dental Supply Company for over 30 years.

She enjoyed going to Mountaineer on bus trips with her son.

Margaret leaves her son, Stephen Lukas of Youngstown and two nephews, Lloyd Bayer, Jr. and Robert Sattler, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve Lukas, whom she married May 26, 1951; two brothers, Leo and Robert Sattler and three sisters, Mary Louise Sattler, Kay Bayer and Genevieve Sattler.

A private funeral service was held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Margaret’s family, please visit our floral section.

