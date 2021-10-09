Magdalene Malenic, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Magdalene A. Malenic, 89 who passed away at Hospice House early Thursday morning, September 30, 2021, with her family by her side.

Magdalene was born August 8, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Peter & Magda Mahin.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1951.

Later, she began her career working for the Union National Band and later Bank One branches in both Youngstown and Poland.

On August 24, 1957, she married her husband, Michael A. Malenic, Sr. and they would go on to share 53 wonderful years together until his passing December 2, 2010.

While her children were young, she was an active member of the Poland PTA and served as den mother for the Cub Scout Pack for many years.

A devoted Catholic she was also a member of The Daughters of the SS Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church as well as the Holy Rosary Society. She was involved in the Woodrow Wilson Reunion Planning Committee.

Proud of her heritage, Meg loved all things Croatian. She was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening (especially her roses), visiting with her neighbors, and taking vacations and long drives with her beloved husband, “Mickey”.

She was a loving and devoted mother to four boys, nana to ten grandchildren and great-grandmother to two great-grandchildren.

Her family will always cherish the wonderful meals and delicious baked goods she so lovingly prepared that brought everyone together for Sunday dinners and memorable holiday celebrations.

In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Malenic Sr.; sons, Michael A., Jr. and Mark Malenic; brothers, John, Peter and Thomas Mahin; sisters-in-law, Mary Hahin and Jeanne Mandoline; brothers-in-law, Joseph Malenic, Robert Malenic and George Caruso and a niece, Janet Caiazza.

She is survived by her sons, Matthew (Debbie) Malenic and Martin (Kimberly) Malenic; daughters-in-law, Sheryl Malenic and Patricia Malenic; a sister, Anne (Richard) Franko; sisters-in-law, Aileen Mahin, Bernice Caruso and Genevieve Malenic; a brother-in-law, Ron Mandoline; ten grandchildren, Melissa Tremont, Mark Malenic, Jr., Joshua Malenic, Matthew (Anna) Malenic, Candace (Chris) Tomes, Kelsey Malenic, Martin Malenic, Michael Malenic, Peter Malenic and Olivia Malenic; two great-grandchildren, Calli Tomes and Nash Tomes, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Holy Apostles Parish- SS Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church.

Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.