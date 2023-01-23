YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Gay Smith was born on April 28, 1924 in Abingdon, Virginia and died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the age of 98.

She attended King College and received a degree in education from Radford College. She also did graduate work at Kent State University.

She taught eight years in Virginia, beginning in a one-room school house. Then she moved to Ohio where she taught in the Canfield and Youngstown School systems. After she retired from Kirkmere School in 1987, she volunteered there as a tutor for many years.

She served on many committees for the Youngstown school system and worked with a number of student teachers from Youngstown State University.

She was a member of Kappa Gamma, a Jennings Scholar, listed in the Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America, a member of the Mahoning Valley Antique Car Club and a board member of Meals on Wheels.

She was a long-time member of John Knox Presbyterian Church where she was an elder, taught Sunday School and helped to organize and teach in an after-school tutoring program in the neighborhood.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Debbie) Smith; her grandsons, Elliott (Kate) Smith and Bobby Smith and her great-grandson, Emmet Burton Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mabel Harris; her husband, Burton Smith; her infant daughter, Kathy; her sisters, Maxine Neel and Kathleen Hoover and her brother, Lewis Harris.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Gay requests donations to Youngstown Meals on Wheels, 1840 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

