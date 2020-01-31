Lucille Bernard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Bernard, 90, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at AustinWoods.

Lucille was born December 13, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph DeStefano and Tusolina Casadadio DeStefano.

She was a 1949 graduate of Wilson High School.

She was credit manager at Strouss Hirschberg and a sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics.

Lucille was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, a member of Canfield AARP, where she was tour coordinator for many years, organizing many memorable bus trips for the membership and a member of the East High Wives Association.

Lucille is survived by her son, Joseph Craig (Carole) Bernard; a sister, Diane (Dick, deceased) Booth of Punta Gorda, Florida; two grandchildren, Kathryn (Kevin) Antal and Michael (Danielle) Bernard; three nieces and four nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bernard, whom she married May 24, 1952 and a sister, Katherine Burnett.

Private services were held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, prior to her burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Leetonia, Ohio.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to ALSAC/ St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to express their thanks to the administration and nursing staff of AustinWoods for the loving care they showed Lucille and also to her special friend, Norma Gattron, who always watched over her.

To send flowers to Lucille’s family, please visit our floral section.