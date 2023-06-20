YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lottie Matasich, 102, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Lottie was born on November 24, 1920, the middle child of 11 children to parents, Walter and Veronica Wrona.

Lottie attended St. Stanislaw Elementary School, graduating from South High School.

She married Frank Matasich on October 29, 1949 and together they raised a daughter, Jeanne.

Lottie worked for General Electric for 17 years and also at Gluck’s Gift and Antique Shop for 13 years.

Lottie resided in Youngstown most of her life. Later she lived in Canfield with her daughter, Jeanne and son-in-law, Leonard and her adored grandson, Anthony.

She moved to Canfield Place in May of 2021 and then to Brookfield Austintown in March of 2023.

Lottie enjoyed reading the newspaper and biographies, especially of the old stars, watching movies on TCM, Jeopardy, the news and following the stock market. Most of all, her favorite time spent was with her family. Lottie enjoyed many years of vacations with her family and friends, along with visiting family, a lot of social events with friends, playing cards, line dancing, crossword puzzles and especially walking and exercising.

Lottie was the last surviving of 11 children, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Jospeh, Theodore “Ted”, Anthony Wrona and Michael Roane and her sisters, Josephine Slifta, Victoria Simerlink, Mary Chef, Julia Skibble and Pauline Nalepa; her parents and her husband, Frank, who passed away in 1973.

Lottie is survived by her daughter, Jeanne and her son-in-law, Leonard Dulay; her grandson, Anthony Dulay and her sister-in-law, Barbara Wrona of Austintown, whom she had a special relationship with.

The family would like to also give a special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers at Canfield Place, Brookdale of Austintown and Akesco Hospice for the wonderful care.

Services will be on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown at 10:00 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11:00 a.m.

