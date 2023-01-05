YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Diane Caldwell, 81, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice House in North Lima with her three daughters by her side.



Diane, as she was known, was born May 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Catherine Sandora.



She was a graduate of South High School class of 1959. After high school, Diane continued her education at Youngstown State University and graduated with a degree in accounting.

She began her professional career with Automatic Sprinkler in Akron and eventually returned to Youngstown to work for Dollar Bank in their Trust Department. After the Dollar Bank merger to National City, Diane, worked for the City of Youngstown. She worked for the the Health Department and the Parks and Recreation Department in different capacities until ending her career in the Youngstown Community Development Agency when she retired in 2014.



Diane was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown. Her strong faith and family guided her through many obstacles in life.

She had a strong work ethic and dedicated her life to raising her four children. Diane worked multiple jobs at once, including Regis and the Youngstown Pride, to support her family. She was a proud and dedicated mother of four and later become a grandmother to seven grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in various sporting events, always being their number one fan.



Diane was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Always watching and cheering her team with their apparel. She was an accomplished amateur golfer and softball player. When she wasn’t watching her grandchildren, Diane enjoyed spending time at the casino. She cherished the friendships she made while sitting at the slots. She also loved taking her dog companions to the dog park with the friends she had made along the way.



She is survived by her three daughters, whom she deeply loved, Deborah Ann (John) of Canfield, Diane Lynn (Atty. Brad) Bartels of Salem and Denise Marie (Frank) Bartolec of Boardman and seven grandchildren, Mary N. and John D. Gomez, Gretchen J., Heidi L., and W. Bradley Bartels and Dr. Taylor M. And Frank A. Bartolec.



Diane is preceded in death by her son, David Alan; beloved mother, Mary Catherine Sandora and grandmother, Frances Zayac.



Diane was a caring, loving and giving person. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her and by her beloved dogs, Daisy and Mikey.



Calling hours will be Friday, January 6, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7. Viewing hour at 9:00 a.m. with Mass immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church on New Road in Austintown.



Burial will be at Calvary Cementery.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Diane Caldwell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.