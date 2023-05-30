AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta M.Naples, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Loretta was born April 6, 1944, the late daughter of Paul Vodhanel and Helen (Gondol) Vodhanel.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1962.

She worked as a greeter for 28 years at WalMart in Austintown. She was also a self-employed beautician.



Loretta was a devoted wife and loving mother her entire life. She married George Naples on June 5, 1956 and they were happily married for 58 years.

She leaves behind her two sons, Jeffrey (Victoria) Naples of MIddlefield, Ohio and Kevin (Karen) Naples of North Jackson, Ohio; one daughter, Kimberly (Henry) Budaker of Austintown, Ohio and five grandchildren, Adriana Naples, Dominic Naples, Landry Naples, Rylan Naples and Camdyn Naples.



Loretta enjoyed spending time at the beach, visiting casinos and most importantly, spending time with her family. George and Loretta were members of St. Joseph Church, Austintown, Ohio.



Loretta is preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Vodhanel.



Family and friends may call on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the funeral home, with burial afterward at Resurrection Cemetery.



