AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis Kermetz , 76, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, after bravely enduring two grueling years of medical challenges with cancer.

Lewis was born February 1, 1947 to parents, Louis and Esther (Veres) Kermetz.

He grew up in Niles and Girard, Ohio and attended St. Rose Elementary School, then graduating from Girard High School, where he was an All-City football player. After graduation, Lewis attended Hiram College and played college football, then transferred and graduated from Kent University, where he received his BA of Liberal Arts Degree.

After college, Lewis enlisted in the U.S. Army, becoming a Sergeant, 1970-73. While serving our country, he was awarded multiple awards, such as the Commendation medal and many others.

He married the love of his life, Katherine Brahos, on February 16, 1975 and they were happily married for 48 years.

Lewis worked for U.S.Steel in McDonald, Ohio as a foreman, as well as RMI and ESAB in Ashtabula, Ohio.



Lewis loved to play golf and has had two holes-in-one.



Lewis leaves behind his wife, Katherine and his brother-in-law, Demetrios (Jim) Brahos and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Services to be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, Ohio, with calling hours at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by church services at 11:00 a.m.



Donations can be made to the church in honor of Lewis Kermetz.



Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

