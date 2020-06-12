Leo J. Kruise, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sergeant Leo J. Kruise, 98, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Born March 11, 1922 in Rosebud, Coalport, Pennsylvania, Leo was a graduate of Beccaria Township High School.

Leo enlisted in the United States Marine Corps September 10, 1942 and served during World War II and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant on December 3, 1945. During his time in the service, Sgt. Kruise was a Rifle Marksman and a Tail Gunner in the Aviation Division. As Crew Chief, he flew 102 missions in the Bismarck Archipelago Operation, Solomon Islands, New Britain, Saipan, Tinian and the Philippine Islands. Sgt. Kruise received two Distinguished Flying Cross medals and many more Air medals honoring his service in the Marines Corps. Leo was always very proud to have served in the Marine Corps and conducted himself as such throughout his life. Leo was a very active member of the Tri-State Marine Corps League of Youngstown and was a past Treasurer of the Marine Corps League and active participant of Toys for Tots drive every year.



Leo met his wife, Margaret Kuhar, on a blind date in Youngstown in 1946 and were married in 1947. A devoted husband and father, Leo and Marge enjoyed 67 years of marriage and many memories with family and friends.



Leo began his career with Youngstown Sheet & Tube, the Brier Hill division and worked there for 43 years as the only die finisher in the Cold Drawn Bar Mill. Upon his retirement, they did not have one reported sick day. Leo was awarded one of a few Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company Pro Awards for making a special sized Cold Drawn Bar Die product.



After his retirement, Leo and Marge enjoyed traveling the country and attending various Marine Reunions, taking trips to Alaska and Nova Scotia, among many other memories.



Leo was active in many organizations throughout his life.

He started hunting at the age of eight in rural Pennsylvania trapping and selling pelts locally. Leo and his hunting buddies would travel to Wyoming for three weeks annually, bringing home many stories and memories. He was also a Game Warden for over 20 years at the Ravenna Arsenal and assisted many hunters in bringing down a deer. He belonged to the APCO Fish & Wildlife Club and The Conservation Club. Leo truly enjoyed playing golf and going to many golf tournaments throughout the area. He also enjoyed bowling with various leagues on the west side.

He was a longtime member of Christ Church Presbyterian in Youngstown.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Margaret (Kuhar) Kruise in 2014; by his parents, Leo and Mary (Rafferty) Kruise; by his sister, Lucille Maloney; his sister, Rita Irwin and his brother, Norbert Kruise.



Family left to carry on his memory include his daughter, Susan McIlrath of Youngstown and his beloved grandsons, Bradley McIlrath of Seattle, Washington and Corporal Scott Lee McIlrath, U.S. Marine Corps of Washington, D.C., along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will take place Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home with a Military Service; 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511. Please practice social distancing. Masks are encouraged.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Christ Church Presbyterian or a charity of your choice; Christ Church Presbyterian, 1933 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.