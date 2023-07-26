CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Kenneth William Blissenbach, born March 2, 1942 the son of Clement Blissenbach and Katharine Elizabeth (Sopkovich) Blissenbach, peacefully went home to God Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He leaves behind two children, Krista Anne Barre (Nicholas Barre) and Michael Kenneth Blissenbach (Alma Carreon Mahinay). He also leaves behind five brothers, Karl (Joan Musolf) Blissenbach of East Palestine, Richard (Lori) Blissenbach of Chillicothe, Brian Blissenbach of New Middletown, Dr. David Blissenbach and Stephen Blissenbach, both of Columbus, Ohio; four sisters, Dr. Katharine (James) Williams of Canfield, Marion Phillips of Chillicothe, Pamela (William) Rogge of Westerville and Maxine Blissenbach of Austintown, Ohio. He is also blessed with three grandsons by Krista ad Nicholas Barre, Nicholas, Matthew and Andrew. He leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and associates to mourn his loss and celebrate his memory.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clement (July 1970) and his mother, Katharine (September 2008).

Kenneth was raised in Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1960. He pursued priestly Dominican studies at St. Jospeh Seminary in Somerset, Ohio and advanced studies at Providence College in Rhode Island. He made a career change, left the Seminary and received a BS degree from Youngstown University. From there he went to Ohio State School of Medicine and got his Doctor of Medicine Degree. He practiced family medicine while furthering his education to become a psychiatrist.

He married his wife, Tamara Ellen Henderson of Circleville, Ohio, on September 27, 1969. They divorced in 1996.

Kenneth started his own medical practice in Lancaster, Ohio then moved to Pickerington, Ohio. He eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio and continued his practice there. He retired from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections in 2019.

Ken was always a man of God. While in Columbus Ken belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and sang in the Church choir. Upon coming to Canfield, Ohio he joined St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Canfield, Ohio.

Ken was an avid book reader and a lover of singing; he would sing an Irish Folk song extemporaneously.

Visitation will be Monday, July 31 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road in Youngstown, Ohio.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 300 N. Broad Street in Canfield, Ohio on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Kenneth will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio.

Friends and family are invited to a dinner to follow at St. Michael’s Church Hall.

