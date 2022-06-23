YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Kovalchik, 70, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Kenneth was born on March 29, 1952, son of the late William F. Kovalchik, Sr. and Mary (Pavlakovic) Kovalchik.

Kenneth was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked for US Steel Company.

He was a member of Holy Apostle Parish, SS Peter & Paul Church.

Kenneth is survived by a son, David Kovalchik, in Boston; three brothers, William (Christina) Kovalchik, Jr. of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Dennis Kovalchik of Austintown and Thomas Kovalchik, also of Austintown.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a son Timothy and a brother Ronald.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 3100 Canfield Road in Youngstown.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Apostles Parish, SS Peter & Paul Church, in Youngstown.

Burial will take place in the Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at http://www.vaschak-kirilafh.com/.