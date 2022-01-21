YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lamar Foster passed away peacefully at Tri-Point Medical Center in Painesville, Ohio at the nonagenarian age of 93.



Kenneth was born in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Edna (Black) Malcolm and Rodney Foster.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

He joined the Army in 1950 and was proud to serve with the 194th Field Artillery Regiment in Germany as a sergeant during the Korean War.

Kenneth married Doris (Essany) on May 22, 1954. They were happily married for 67 years.

He was employed by the Stambaugh Thompson Company for 42 years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hungary Church and Holy Apostles Parish. Kenneth served as a councilman and volunteered weekly at the Our Lady of Hungary Church bingo for many years.



Kenneth is survived by his wife, Doris; his son, Kenneth (Deborah); his daughter, Kristine (John); his four grandchildren, Vanessa (Nolan), Brenton, Kaitlyn and Carolyn and great-granddaughters, Megan and Makenzie.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane; his parents and his stepfather, Roy Malcolm.



A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

