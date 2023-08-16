YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth James Blattman was born on February 18, 1955 to parents, Robert James Blattman and Marion Agnus (Glover) Blattman and passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 12.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1973 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University.

After completing college, Ken continued in the family business and eventually took ownership of Blattman Brothers Tool and Grinding. He retired as a tool and die maker from Brainard Manufacturing in February of this year.

In his younger days, Ken enjoyed being outside camping, fishing and hunting with his friends. He toured many of this country’s greatest landmarks and National Parks on his motorcycle. As a lifelong resident of this area, he was a fan of the YSU Penguins, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Guardians.

His kind soul, keen sense of humor and big smile will be missed by his fiancée, Jackie Yahn of Youngstown; his brother, William (Julie) Blattman of Lexington, Kentucky; sisters, Ginger Fitzgerald of Poland, Ohio and Carol (James) Sofranec of New Middletown, Ohio; his nine nephews and nieces, eight great-nephews and nieces, his breakfast buddies and all of his extended family and friends.

Friends and family will be seen on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Vaschak -Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. following prayer service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences can be made online at vaschakkirilafh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Blattman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.