YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Jame” G. Jameson, 52, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Mercy Health of Youngstown.

Ken was born May 20, 1971 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, Ohio, to Ken and Barbara (Seitz) Jameson.

He attended Norwalk High School.

Ken was a very social person who had a great passion for the sport of wrestling. He was also an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football.

A work accident years ago left Ken disabled, but never crushed his warrior spirit. With the help and care of his devoted wife he was able to carry on with the joys of life. He loved having his seven boys over and spending time with his family and friends. Nothing brought him more joy than visiting with his beloved grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife, Angela (Gibson) Jameson: sons, Tony (Jessica) Jameson, Brandon Jameson, Jamie Jameson, Jake Jameson, Ean Jameson, Laken Jameson, and Clarence Jameson; his sisters: Kathy (Mike) Brindley, Kim (Tim) Cunningham, Kady (Kendall) Grosswiler, Kelly (David) Ehrnsberger and Krissy (Jon) Miller; grandchildren Gianna Jameson, Tony Jameson, Jr., Ruby Jameson, Sophia Jameson, Allison Jameson and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents, two older brothers Kevin and Kurt and a younger brother Keith, who passed at birth.

Friends and family will be seen on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Rd, Youngstown, Ohio 44511 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with prayer service with Corp. Bishop Michael. J. Kail presiding at 7:00 p.m.

Condolences can be made and viewed online at vaschakkirilafh.com Tribute page

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.