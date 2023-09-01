YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. Cox, 79 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois December 30, 1943 and was the oldest of 5 children.

Kenny lived a long adventurous life. He enjoyed traveling and camping. He loved spending time with his wife Beverly and their children and 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kenny was a truck driver for Roadway Express for 31 years in Akron, Ohio before being transferred to Toledo, Ohio. He was transferred to Youngstown, Ohio in 1992 and retired in 2005. He enjoyed a 3 year hiatus after which he continued his transportation career driving school bus for Boardman and Campbell Schools retiring in 2015.

He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kenny is survived by his wife and love of his life Beverly of 33 years; his siblings Ronnie (Joyce) Cox of Canton, Sandee (Dan) Carroll, of Florida, Brenda (Dennis) Goad, of Missouri and Ray Cox, of Akron.

He is also survived by his children Barb (Steve) Sparks of Toledo, Craig (Jen) Dunn, of Pennsylvania, Russ (Candace) Dunn, of Youngstown and Michael (Frank) Dunn, of Texas. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Robbie, Kenny, Steven, Breanna, Tommy, Erika, Desiree, Spencer, Avari, Joey, Maddie, Marleah, Payden, Frank, Willa, and great-grandchildren Aiden, Carson and Octavia.

Kenny is preceded in death by his son Jeffery Cox; his father, Paul Cox and his mother, Betty McClurg.

Calling hours will be Tuesday September 5, 2023, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

A going home service will be Wednesday, September 6, 2023, viewing will be at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home and at 1:00 p.m. a service will be given by his brother Ronnie and his grandson Payden.

Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Boardman

