CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen (Cathie) was born December 17, 1951 to Paul and Clara Perkins Kisel of Austintown, Ohio and left us on Monday, December 27, 2021. She passed peacefully in her sleep of heart failure at her home in Canfield.

Her spirit is once again united with her late beloved husband of over 34 years, Joseph John Sinkovich, Jr. and their two cherished pups, Zeva and Rosie. We are certain that where they are, there is joy and there is love and they both might add, there are golf clubs and rail trails where they all can happily adventure together.



Kathleen is survived by her two sisters, Paulette Colburn of Austintown and Grace Pompoco of Canfield; sister-in-law, Susan Waldo, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Cathie was preceded in death by her brothers, James Waldo and Frank Waldo and her sister, Ruth Ann Karabin.



Kathleen’s career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio spanned 27 years. She worked in several departments including Security, Finance and Internal Medicine; for the last 15 years of her career, she was the Assistant to the Director of Medical Education.

Cathie had a passion for all that she did, and as her friends remarked, she was ready to lend a hand filled with warmth and kindness. She was especially helpful to the elderly and always had a smile to share with them.



Cathie’s ashes will be buried in Todd Cemetery. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.

Cathie will be fondly remembered for her playful, often ironic sense of humor, her generosity, her integrity and her unflinching spirit that was always willing and able to stand strong for others facing adversity and challenges. Cathie will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.