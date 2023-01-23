HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Kay” P. Zafirides, 92, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023.

Kay was born September 17, 1930, in Servia, Greece, to parents Nestor and Eleftheria Economidis Raptou. She came to the United States as a child and formerly resided in Boardman.

Kay was a graduate of South High School and Youngstown State University.

She met, fell in love and married her husband, Dr. Panos Zafirides, on November 11, 1963. Together, they raised a family and had two children, Peter and Rea.

Kay was a member of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, The Philoptochos Society, Mahoning County’s Women’s Auxiliary and Medical Association. Kay loved being an active member at church. She took great comfort and peace in her faith.

Kay is survived by her husband, Dr. Panos Zafirides; children, Dr. Peter (Sophia) Zafirides of Columbus, Ohio and her daughter, Rea (Dr. Jon) Eucker of Howland, Ohio and her grandchildren, Alexys, Elly, Panos, George and Catherine.



Her family, faith and especially spending time with her grandchildren were her greatest joys in life.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul Raptou.

Special thanks are given to Kay’s entire team of compassionate caregivers and Ohio Living Hospice.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25 at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church. Friends will be received 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice; C/O Katherine Zafirides, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg #E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406 or to St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.