June M. Perlic, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June M. Perlic, 83, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Hospice House, with her family by her side.

June was born July 20, 1936, in Warren, the daughter of William and Ellen Palmer Bruce.

She was a 1955 graduate of Warren Harding High School and worked at General Electric.

She was a member of Holy Apostle Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church.

She enjoyed Croatian music, big band music and dancing at the A.C.C. Club on Poland Avenue.

June is survived by her children: son, John Perlic and daughter, Kathleen Perlic, both of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Perlic, whom she married July 8, 1960 and who died September 16, 2013; a brother, William (Doty) Bruce and sisters-in-law, Mary Mahin and Margie Perlich.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostle Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown.

