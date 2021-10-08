Joyce E. Lazar, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Elaine Lazar, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born on January 22, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Roy and Lavern Jones.

Joyce graduated from Boardman High School and married Richard Emil Lazar at Sacred Hearts Church on August 20, 1955. Together they raised four children, Richard, Paul, Linda and David as she elected to stay at home and dedicate herself completely to this endeavor.

Joyce later attended Youngstown State University and went on to become a social worker with the Mahoning County Welfare Department where she advocated for her client’s best interest.

Joyce also enjoyed flower gardening and had a unique talent for creating beautiful arrangements. Above all else, she cherished time spent with her family, as a devoted wife and loving mother with an endless capacity for giving.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her dearly beloved daughter, Linda.

She is survived by her husband; three sons and two granddaughters.

Friends will be received at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A funeral service will follow on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

