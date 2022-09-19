YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jovan Vuckovic, 63, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a fatal hit-and-run on Indianola Avenue in Youngstown.

Jovan was born October 2, 1958, In Gorni Skrad, Yugoslavia, son to parents Mileta Vuckovic and Desanki Tomich Vuckovic.

Jovan came to the United States at the age of 33, in 1991 and worked for the family’s construction company.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

Jovan is survived by his mother, Desanki Vuckovic of Poland, Ohio; a brother, Dusan Vuckovic of Poland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family, as well as many neighbors and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mileta Vuckovic.

A private prayer service took place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, followed by graveside prayers at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayer and support through this difficult time.

