YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Chismar, 92, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Joseph was born February 20, 1931 in Youngstown to parents William and Mary (Maurer) Chismar and grew up in the Sleepy Hollow area.

He attended St. Cyril Methodius school and then The Rayen High School.

After graduating, he served two years with the United States Army, where he received the Korean Service Ribbon, the Bronze Campaign Star, United Nations Service Metal, a Merit Unit Commendation and the National Defense Service Metal.

After an Honorable discharge, he worked for Republic Steel for 36 years.

Joseph was a wonderful son to his parents as well as a great story teller, who loved to tell jokes and talk about anything with friends and family.

He was a member of Saint Cyril and Methodius Church before it’s closing.

Joseph is survived by four brothers, William Chismar, Michael Chismar, John (Elizabeth) Chismar and Edward Chismar and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, whom he held a special bond with; a brother, Anthony Chismar; sisters, Mary Pauline Kral and Dorothy Chismar Stolar; a nephew, Edward Chismar JR and sisters-in-law, Nancy Chismar, Mariann Chismar, Barbara Chismar and Jane Chismar.

The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland and Hospice House for all their caring and support given to Joseph and family.

Services will be on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, with 10:00 a.m. visitation and 11:00 a.m. prayer service with Father Bob England presiding.

Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

A celebration of life dinner will be at announced at a later date.

Condolences can be made and viewed on line at vaschakkirilafh.com.

