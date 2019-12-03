Joseph Domenic Modarelli, Youngstown, Ohio

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home

November 28, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Joseph Domenic Modarelli, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Domenic Modarelli, 88, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Joe was born in 1931, the son of Joseph and Mary (Finnerty) Modarelli and grew up on the south side of Youngstown, graduating from South High School.

Joseph was the owner of Youngstown Tent and Awning.

He was a lifelong Notre Dame fan; he coached little league baseball; he loved animals and enjoyed many vacations with his family at the beach.

Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann (Shon) Modarelli; his son, Robert and his grandsons, Jon and Jeff Swanson.

He is survived by his children, Linda Welsh (Thomas) of Liberty, Joseph (April) of Cleveland, Patricia Swanson (Kenneth) of Austintown, Jean Stelter (Gary) of Baldwinsville, New York, Shon (Ann Marie) of Boardman, Michael (Patricia) of Belleville, Illinois and Daniel (Stacey) of Concord, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call  from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com