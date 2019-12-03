Joseph Domenic Modarelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Domenic Modarelli, 88, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Joe was born in 1931, the son of Joseph and Mary (Finnerty) Modarelli and grew up on the south side of Youngstown, graduating from South High School.

Joseph was the owner of Youngstown Tent and Awning.

He was a lifelong Notre Dame fan; he coached little league baseball; he loved animals and enjoyed many vacations with his family at the beach.



Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann (Shon) Modarelli; his son, Robert and his grandsons, Jon and Jeff Swanson.

He is survived by his children, Linda Welsh (Thomas) of Liberty, Joseph (April) of Cleveland, Patricia Swanson (Kenneth) of Austintown, Jean Stelter (Gary) of Baldwinsville, New York, Shon (Ann Marie) of Boardman, Michael (Patricia) of Belleville, Illinois and Daniel (Stacey) of Concord, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.