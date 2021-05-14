John T. Tomko, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Tomko died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital.

He was born May 3, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Mary (Stun) Tomko.



John was a graduate of Chaney High School in 1958.

He was co-founder of T & T Dies, Inc. in Boardman, Ohio until retiring in 2006.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canfield.



John was the founder of Canfield Little Cardinals Football organization, a member of the Lake Club, avid golfer who at the age of 79 got his 4th hole-in-one at the 2019 Super Senior Presidents Cup Championship at the Lake Club and he loved wintering in Sarasota, Florida.

Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 61 years, Geri (Matasic) Tomko; two daughters, Debbie (Paul Weber) Brooks of Columbus, Ohio and Shari (Bob) Palmer of North Pont, Florida; three sons, Gary (Carolyn) Tomko of Canfield, Terry(Shorty) Tomko of Boardman and Jay Tomko of Canfield; two Brothers, Michael (Leslie) Tomko of Florida and Thomas Tomko of Boardman; a sister, Rosemary Smerka of Canfield; a sister-in-law, Barb Tomko of Canfield; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Tomko.

Friends an family will be received on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.



Funeral services will begin on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with a closing prayer and will continue at 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canfield.

The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Canfield Little Cardinals Organization in John’s honor.



Due to COVID-19, all social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are required.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.