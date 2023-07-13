CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Zuppo of Canfield passed away Friday, July 7 after a short battle with Sézary Syndrome, an aggressive form of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma.

John was born April 2, 1948, to John and Anne (Choppa) Zuppo.

John was a 1966 graduate of Girard High School. His love for math and science led to pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, graduating in 1971. During his time at YSU John was a member of Sigma Tau Honorary Engineering Fraternity, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Society of Professional Engineers.

John enjoyed a 35-year career with Delphi-Packard Electric, retiring in 2006. A highlight of his career was a three-year assignment in Tokyo, Japan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Kathlyn (Simunic), whom he married August 14, 1971; children, John (Meredith) and Stephen (Teri); five adoring grandchildren, John IV, Alexandria, Stephen, Jr., Brielle and Elizabeth and sisters, Sandra (Bob) Reinhart and Joanne (Dave) Sura.

John was an avid Cleveland Browns and Guardians fan and watched every game. He was involved in several golf leagues, bocce leagues, swimming, SCORE, The Newcomers of Mahoning Valley and Roundtowners.

He is preceded in death by son, James Paul; parents, John and Anne Zuppo and in-laws, Steve and Mildred Simunic.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Believers Church, Boardman Campus, 1332 W. Western Reserve Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of John.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Zuppo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.