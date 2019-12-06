John R. Fulvi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Fulvi, 62, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 4.

He was the son of the late John B. and Nancy Greely Fulvi of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Laurel High School.

He worked for Astro Shapes for 24.5 years, where he then left to go to school at TDDS to become a long haul trucker. He currently worked for Logan Trucking out of Canton, Ohio.

John lived for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was their #1 fan. He loved vacationing with his family at the beach. Most of all he had the biggest heart and loved his wife, daughters and family.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene A. Wacht Fulvi, of 37 years; daughters, Holly Fulvi and Hannah (Alex) Viglio of Youngstown; three brothers, James Fulvi of Georgia, Jerry (Norma) Fulvi of Pittsburgh and Jason (Tina) Fulvi of Kansas City and one sister, Marjorie Palmer of Farrell.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Church on Oak Hill in Youngstown. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to John R. Fulvi’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.