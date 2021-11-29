John P. Mahon, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Paul Mahon, 68 years old, of Boardman, Ohio, died at St. Elizabeth’s ER on Saturday, November 27, 2021

He is survived by his wife, Georgeanna and his five children, Justin of Youngstown, Mark (Cassie) of Stow, Ohio, Kristi of Boardman, Sara (Roy) of Boardman, Ohio and Michael (Breanna) of Boardman; he had 12 grandchildren, Meagan, Asia, Jenna, Bruce, Monica, Chance, Austin, Cheyenne, Mason, Sydney, Finley and Grayson-Cohen; John had one brother, Patrick and three sisters, Madonna (Joe) Locicero, Kathleen Mahon and Christine (Joe) DeLuca; a brother-in-law, Albert (Kathryn) Kalin and a sister-in-law, Kim Kalin.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Mahon and his mother, Mary Audrey Mahon; as well as a brother, James Mahon.

He had many special interests: drums, guns, Harley motorcycles, computers and his new Suburban.

John was easy going, loved to please others and was a kind and gentle soul.

On Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 6:40 p.m., our family lost a great, great, love! We had to say “GoodBye to my husband, our kids dad and the grandfather of 12 grandchildren. We ask for your prayers as we walk through these next dreaded days while we tackle our great loss. John just turned 68 years old on the 18th of this month. We have known each other for 48 WONDERFUL years and have been married for 45 1/2 years. He enriched our lives with such love and kindness and he will be missed TREMENDOUSLY by all who knew him, especially his loved ones!

Friends and family will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, there will be a closing prayer at the funeral home and a funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m., at St. Christine Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be required per the family.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.