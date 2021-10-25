John Michael Elias, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held for John Michael (Mike) Elias, 70, who passed away suddenly from a heart condition, on Monday, October 18, 2021.

He was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of John and LaVerne (Bell) Elias.

He was a graduate from Chaney High School in 1969.

Mike worked at U.S. Steel in the 70s. He was a talented craftsman and owned Victorian Upholstering in Newton Falls. He specialized in chair caning and furniture restoration.

Mike was an accomplished banjo musician, who earned the nickname “Fast Mike”, in the bluegrass community. He played in the bands Wildwood Express and Mixed Emotions.

Mike is survived by his brother, David (Estee) Elias of Canfield and his family, as well as a friend, Peggy Serotko and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rona who passed in 1984 and a sister, Carole Smith.

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

