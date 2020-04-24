John M. Krajcirik, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Krajcirik, Jr., 77, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman.

John was born March 30, 1943, in Youngstown, to John and Eleanor Rosko Krajcirik.

He was a 1961 graduate of Chaney High School and graduated from Youngstown State University in 1966 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering.

He served in the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineers in Germany.

He worked as an Industrial Engineer for U.S. Steel and RMI.



John was a member of St. Christine Church.

He was also a member of the Mahoning Valley Civil War and WWII Heritage Society in Canfield.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and hunting.



John leaves his wife, Cheryl Follmeyer Krajcirik, whom he married May 27, 1967; a daughter, Christine (Rick) Joyce of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; two sisters, Geri (Bernie) Kosar of Canfield and Janet (Dave) Linssen of Tempe, Arizona; many nieces and nephews and the love of his life, his granddaughter, Julia.



John was preceded in death by his parents.



Due to the COVID-19 health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to the Rich Center for Autism, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.

Arrangements handled by Vashcak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John M. Krajcirik Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.