John Limbian, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Limbian passed away Monday, November 30.

He was the son of Ioan and Maria Limbian and was born in Youngstown on September 28, 1926. John, an only son, had four sisters, Mary (Fred) Steitz, Florence (Nick) Brott, Anne Limbian and Letitia (Mickey) Grosso.



John attended Wood Street School and went on to attend and graduate from Rayen High School.

John was drafted and had to depart for boot camp on the day of his commencement in 1945. His sister Anne proudly received his high school diploma. John served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1949.



After his military service, John returned to Ohio and married Anita Lazar on June 10, 1951.

John leaves Anita and their children, Leslie Anne and son, John Jeffrey Limbian (Kerry). Dear to John was his grandson, Jack, with whom he spent many hours.



John was employed as a mail carrier at the Cornersburg Post Office for 30 years. John did not memorize names of individuals on his route, usually calling the children “Charlie”. As a result, these children grew to adulthood and referenced him as “Charlie”.



Friends will be received at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, on Tuesday, December 15, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service which will be conducted by family friend, Fr. James Barkett.

Due to COVID19, a facial covering is required and social distancing will be practiced.

