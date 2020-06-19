John Joseph Hoague, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph Hoague, 66, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, with his wife and children at his side. He was diagnosed with ALS in May 2019.

Born April, 4, 1954, in Glens Falls, New York, he was the youngest of Joseph and Florence (Evens) Hoague of Queensbury, New York.



For many years he was a jeweler at Achenbach’s LTD of Glens Falls, New York. In 2003, he became a welder at CR Bard from which he retired in April 2016.



He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Washburn) Hoague; their two children, John Joseph Hoague II (Nikki) and Clarissa (Hoague) Monroe (Zach) and his beloved grandchildren, Vanessa, Samantha, Charlotte, John Joseph III and Zane. He was the little brother to Barbara Jan Hoague. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and two brothers, Richard and Joseph Hoague.



He was a member of Elder of the Evergreen Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boardman, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Northern Ohio ALS Association, 6155 Rockford Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131 or Boardman SDA Church Food Pantry, 7668 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512, which he enjoyed volunteering at.



God was very important in John’s life and spending time with him in Bible study and prayer was a daily habit of his. He looked forward to the second coming of Jesus and spending eternity with him and his loved ones.



A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Evergreen Seventh-day Church, 7668 Glenwood Avenuw, Boardman at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

