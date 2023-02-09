YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94.

He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.

Jack was born on May 9, 1928, in Syracuse New York to parents, John J. and Dorthea Kennedy.

He graduated from South High School.

Jack served in the Marine Corps for three years, returning to Youngstown to work as a circulation manager for the Youngstown Vindicator for over 40 years.

Preceding him in death was his wife of over 57 years, Dolores ( Nee Brogley) and a son, John.

Jack was a founding and acting member of St. Christine’s Church and their St. Vincent de Paul Chapter.

He was active in Scouting and while at the Vindicator, Jack was a long-time union representative.

As part of the greatest generation, Jack was hard working, family oriented and skilled. He never hesitated to help others, especially his kids, teaching them how to repair cars, remodel houses and fix just about anything. His wonderful ability to share stories, jokes and share lifelong memories, were well known. He was also surrounded by many wonderful friends and neighbors and will be remembered for his quick wit, sharp memory and generosity.

Calling hours will be held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12 and at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley, Youngstown, Ohio from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday, February 13, 2023, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to charities with special meaning to Jack, which include the St. Vincent de Paul Chapter of St. Christine Church (St. Christine Church, Attn: St. Vincent de Paul, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511) and Marine Toys for Tots.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John “Jack” Kennedy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.