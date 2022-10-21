CORNERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “John” J. Barbush left his body on Monday, October 17, 2022 to return home to the Lord’s loving embrace.

John spent the majority of his life feeding people, with a passionate focus on the elderly community. He was a graduate of the Winner Institute of Culinary Arts.

An avid gardener and lover of nature, skiing and football; he will be most remembered for preparing all of the family’s holiday meals.

John was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Virginia. His memory lives on through his wife, Elizabeth, his three sons, Nicholas (Brittany) Austintown, Ohio, Gregory (Megan) Cortland, Ohio and Jacob (Nicole) Struthers, Ohio and four grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister Mary Beth (Mike) Kirila of Canfield, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Cornersburg,Ohio with memorial services to follow on Wednesday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that kindness is shared to those in need.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 23, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.