John Hudock, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Hudock, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home at the age of 83 surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 15.

John was born on June 23, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Eleanor (Schettino) Hudock. John, who was the oldest of three sons.

He attended The Rayen School. Upon graduation from high school in 1954, John enlisted in the army where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. While on leave, John married his high school sweetheart, Gwendolyn Lewis (Gwenie) on August 3, 1955. He was later deployed to Japan during the Korean Conflict where he was honored to be a member of the United Nations Far East Command Honor Guard. While serving on Iwo Jima, his first child, a daughter, was born. John and Gwenie went on to have four sons. They were lifelong residents of Canfield.

After being honorably discharged from the army, John began his career in finance and management with Liberty Loan in Youngstown. He then joined Ford Motor Credit Company where he served first as Regional Manager and then Vice President for Ford Motor Credit. John retired from Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit after 30 rewarding and fruitful years.

John was an avid golfer all of his life. He started at the age of 11 as a caddie at the “Muni,” the Henry Stambaugh Municipal Golf Course. Having grown up on the golf course, naturally John became a member of the Rayen School Golf Team. For over 20 years John and his wife Gwenie owned and operated Kalu Golf Course which was later converted to Canfield Driving Range. John was also a part-time golf instructor and served as coach to many of his children and grandchildren who embraced the game of golf. John was on the staff of Maxfli Golf Company and was also a past President of Canfield Country Club. Upon retirement from Ford, John founded the Chicken Soup Golf Company to continue serving his dedication to the game of golf. He qualified for the Senior Olympic National Golf Tournaments in Tucson, Arizona and Orlando, Florida. John was a member of SCORE (Service Core of Retired Executives). During his tenure at SCORE, he served as chairman of several golf tournaments sponsored by SCORE and local country clubs.

John’s devotions in life were to his wife, children and grandchildren. His true joy came from spending time with his family. John was always there with a helping hand to guide and mentor his children and grandchildren. A loving family is his legacy.

John’s other passions besides family and golf included traveling, amateur photography, mentoring and cars.

John is survived by his wife, Gwenie of 64 years; daughter, Kristina (Darrel) Scott of Chesnee, South Carolina; sons, John (Lisa) Hudock III of Talkeetna Arkansas, Anthony (Leslie) Hudock, Robert (Paula) Hudock and Michael (Karin) Hudock, all of Canfield, Ohio. John (Grandpa, Papa) is survived by his 13 grandchildren, Molly (Todd) Jewett, Darrel Scott, Jr., Major John (Rebecca) Hudock IV, Ashley (Jeff) Wolebon, Olivia, Samantha, William, Chloe and Andrew Hudock, Jennie (Steve) Hood, Bobby Hudock, Jr., Alexis and Brandon Hudock. He also leaves three great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor and brothers, Anthony and William Hudock.

The family would like to thank the following for their care and support: Dr. Charles Wilkins, Hospice of the Valley, the Canfield Fire Department, the Veterans Administration, the caregivers of First Light and the local VFW.

Friends may call at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Cornersburg on Wednesday, November 20 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21 at the funeral home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to service.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.