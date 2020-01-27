John F. Bermann, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Bermann, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.

John was born February 5, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late Nicholas and Bertille Paumier Bermann.

John was a graduate of Ursuline High School and graduated from Youngstown State with a degree in business administration.

He was a second generation co-owner of Bermann Electric where he worked for over 50 years.

He served in both the Army and Air Force Reserves.

John was a lifelong member of St. Christine Church, where he was actively involved as a Eucharistic Minister, member of parish council and on the original team for Christ Renews His Parish. He was also in charge of the electrical setup for the annual church festival for many years.

Additionally, he was an adult leader for both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

John was a former vice president of the Market Street Merchants Association.

He enjoyed volunteering at St. Stanislaus Church as a pierogi worker and at Humility House in Austintown.

John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He also loved attending his grandchildrens’ sporting events.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Jack (Cynthia) Bermann of Canfield and David (Connie) Bermann of Youngstown; two sisters, Ann Madej of Poland and Mary (Andrew) Danus of Youngstown. He also leaves two grandchildren, Joshua Bermann (Sergio) and Marina Bermann (William).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (2015), whom he married June 1, 1963.

John’s family would like to thank the staff at the PICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for their kindness and care. They would also like to extend special thanks to the nurses at Hospice House for their exceptional and compassionate care of their father. Finally, many thanks to the doctors and staff at Eastern Ohio Pulmonary for all their help and constant support.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church celebrated by Fr. Leo Wehrlin with Deacon Michael Schlais concelebrating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice House.

