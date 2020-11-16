John D. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Jones, 56, passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a 12-year battle with cancer. His loving wife and daughter were at his side.



John was a 1983 graduate of Chaney High School.

He began his career as a locomotive engineer with Conrail out of Ashtabula, Ohio, thereafter, with Norfolk Southern Railroad out of Conway, Pennsylvania.

He was recently appointed local chairman of the BLET #590 after serving as the vice local chairman for many years.

He was also a member of St. Christine’s Church.



John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 26 years, the former Susan McDermott and his only daughter, Michelle Jones whom he adored as well as his beloved mother, Delores Kendall Jones of Youngstown. John also leaves his extended family: a sister-in-law, Kelly Johns of Canfield and his niece and nephew, Ashley (John) of Columbus and Daniel (Adrianna) of Chicago, with whom he was extremely close. He is survived by many treasured friends and family members, including, a brother, Thomas (Cathy) Jones of Austintown; a sister, Elizabeth (Peter) Zatvarnicky of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Christine Jones of Louisville; a nephew, Bryan and nieces, Lindsey, Amanda, Rachael, Katelyn and Abbey and their families.



He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Jones and brother, Phillip Jones.



John will be remembered for his smile, quick wit and infectious laugh but mostly for his love and devotion to his family and friends.



Susan and Michelle would like to thank the many dear friends who helped them navigate these last months. John was deeply touched by their loving acts of kindness.



Because of the current health risks, John had requested that there be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.