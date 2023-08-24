CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Dankovich, formerly of Edgehill Avenue in Austintown and Paisley House in Youngstown passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont Avenue.

John was born on December 1, 1937 to John A. and Veronica (Szakacs) Dankovich.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1956 and attended Youngstown College.

He and his wife, the former Sally A. Beach, were married on May 14, 1960 at St. Stephen’s Church. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before Sally’s passing in 2012.

John was active at the church in the Youth Group, Holy Name Society, Parish Council, as Councilman and with the AARP. John loved his Hungarian heritage and had traveled to Hungary. He was known for his homemade Dobos Torte.

John was a member of the National Guard for 17 years and retired as a Captain.

Beginning in 1989, John worked as a salesman/owner for Hiram Walker liquor, Hilti Tools and Dandea Enterprises. He was active with his sons in the Austintown Little League and Pony League.

He leaves four sons, John D. (Robin) Dankovich of Boston, Dr. Daniel S. Dankovich of Canfield, TC (Terri) Dankovich of Canfield and Michael D(Jennifer) Dankovich of Struthers; grandchildren, Joshua (Kristin), Tyler (Alison), Zachary (Dominique), Regan, Sarah, Jacob and Alec and great-grandson, Cameron. He also leaves a sister, Irene Junkin of Youngstown, many nieces, nephews and cousins and Phyllis Kuhn of Pennsylvania, his companion for the last several years.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Louis Dankovich; sisters, Veronica Gabrick and Marian Palomaki and brothers-in-law, Thomas Junkin, Edward Gabrick and William Palomaki and Robert Beach.

John was active and independent before becoming ill and had many family dinners, friends, social groups and church activities that he enjoyed.

The family would like to thank Jill, Shirley and the entire staff at Paisley House, for their excellent care and compassion to John.

Services will be at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown on Friday, August 25, 2023. Friends and family will be seen at 10:00 a.m., a prayer service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bob England presiding.

John will be interred at Tod Holmstead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions go to the Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509 in John’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

