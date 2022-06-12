YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Vouvalis, 89, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 9, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

John was born on December 15, 1932, in Kalymnos, Greece, son of the late Charles and Anna (Houllis) Vouvalis.

He emigrated to Tarpon Springs, Florida in 1946.

He was a graduate of Tarpon Springs High School, class of 1953 and attended the University of Tampa.

John served in the U.S. Army and National Guard and later becoming co-owner of Olympic Painting and Sheeting.

John was a lifelong member of the Painters Local 476 and of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

John love Ohio State Football and his Greek heritage. He also loved dogs, especially his grand puppies but most of all he loved his family.

John is survived by his wife Barbara (Mays) Vouvalis, whom he married on August 30, 1959; his son, Nicholas (Grace Kocsko) Vouvalis of Spring Hill, Florida; two daughters, Aristea Vouvalis and Anna Vouvalis, both of Youngstown; two brothers, Manuel (Beverley) Vouvalis and George Vouvalis, both of Florida; four grandchildren, Anastasia (Dario) Delcik, Eleni (Eric) Bates, Christopher and Alexandra Vouvalis and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Evander Bates.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Charles Vouvalis, sister and brother in law, Nomiki (Soteri) Kyriakou.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 North Walnut Street in Youngstown, followed by a service at the church.

Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Arrangements are by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Online condolences can be given at www.vaschak-kirilafh.com.

