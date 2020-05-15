John A. Majernik, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Majernik, Jr., 80, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side.

John was born November 6, 1939 in Youngstown, son of John A. and Mary Zunic Majernik.

He was a 1957 graduate of The Rayen School in Youngstown.

He worked in the Material Department at General Motors for 34 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a proud member of UAW Local 1112.

He was a member of St. Christine Catholic Church.

John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed wintering in Florida and visiting casinos.

John is survived by his wife, Claire Pelletier Majernik, whom he married May 10, 1975; a son, John (Heather) Majernik of Spring Hope, North Carolina; four daughters, Jo Ann Majernik (Dar Murcko) of Ocala, Florida, Denise (Ray) Sheronovich of Youngstown, Michelle Beck of Englewood, Colorado and Judy (Patrick) Bollinger of Champion; four brothers, Leo Majernik, Bill Majernik, Jim (Gerri) Majernik, all of Canfield and Len (Joan) Majernik of North Lima; two sisters, Barb Simeo of Palatine, Illinois and Fran (Gerald) Hurayt of Austintown; five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

John was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jeanine Majernik; a brother-in-law, Joseph Simeo and a sister-in-law, Gwen Majernik.

Private family services will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown. The family requests all donations be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, https://mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org in memory of the deceased.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.