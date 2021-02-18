Joesph M. Viggiano, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Viggiano, 80, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Mercy Health Hospital.



He was born September 14, 1940 to Michael and Mary Viggiano.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. as a security guard. He also worked at C.H. Campbell Elementary School in Canfield for 20 years, as a custodian.



He was an avid sports fan whose favorites include the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and NASCAR. He also started hunting at age 17 and enjoyed going with his brother, Jim and numerous uncles and cousins. Golf was another passion that he and his best friend, Jimmy Glenellen, would do weekly for many years.



He leaves his wife of 58 years, Marjorie (Simerlink); his daughter, Michele (Joel); his grandson, Michael (girlfriend, Leah), of which he was very proud; his brother, Jim (Jean) and his granddog, Katie.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John.



He will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors.



A special thanks to neighbor, Dan, who was always a great help to Joe and Marge.



The family would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Zeno and Hospice of the Valley for their kindness.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m.



