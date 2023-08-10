BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Morris, 78, died peacefully at home Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Joanne was born January 22, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Esther Davorich.

She was a graduate of Mooney High School.

While working in the office at McNicholas she met the love of her life, Robert Morris, Sr. They got married in 1965 and the couple began their life in Youngstown. When starting their family, she became a homemaker and took pride in taking care of her family.

She was a member of St. Christine’s Church.

She enjoyed taking trips and making memories with her family. She enjoyed watching her birds, taking care of her grandchildren and was an avid Elvis fan.

Joanne will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Robert Morris, Sr.; three children, Robert Morris, Jr. of Boardman, Debbie Morris of Boardman and Joseph (Kristan) Morris of Boardman; her grandchildren, Nicole Morris of Boardman, Joseph Morris of Boardman and Sahvanna Morris of Boardman; her sister, Nancy Kowacich of Austintown; a nephew, John Kowacich of Boardman; niece Cindy Krohn of Austintown and her beloved cat, Smokey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Esther Devorich.

Per Joanne’s wishes, there will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, condolences can be made in the form of a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

