BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Jickess, 89, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Jim was born December 18, 1932, in Warren, Ohio.

Jim graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1951.

He worked as a State Farm Insurance Agent for over 50 years.

Jim was an active member of the Struthers Rotary for over 60 years. He was a Ham Radio operator, photographer and Dowser.

Jim was a Parishioner of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, OH.



Jim loved spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. He was very technical, knowing the ins and outs of his iPhone, Apple watch and computers. He loved watching westerns and Hallmark movies with his wife. Jim enjoyed his special friendships with Vicky and Angie. He will be dearly missed by all he leaves behind.

Jim was a wonderful father and Papou. He was married to Ann for 64 years. Together they raised three children, Kathy (Keith) Cramer of Cleveland, Stacey (Brett) Roberts of East Palestine, and Dean (Chrissy) Jickess of Canfield and honorary daughter Sharon (Clem) Psenicka of Poland.

He leaves behind six grandchildren, Stephanie, Justin, Athena, Nicole (Joe), Jeffrey and Alexa (fiancé Josh) and honorary grandchildren, Jacob and Carly (fiancé Alex).

Jim also leaves behind nephews and nieces, George (Maria), Francine (Joe), Brian (Chelsea), Brad (Riann), Peggy and Lorraine (Harold).

He is survived by his sisters, Katherine and Cynthia (Jim) and sisters-in-law Mary and Kaye Dimitriou.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his parents, Gus and Cora Jickess; his brother, Basil Jickess (Sarah) and his two brothers-in-law, John and Andrew Dimitriou.



Friends may call on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 where a Trisagion prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Friends may also call on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment at Belmont cemetery. A mercy meal will follow at the church.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut St., Youngstown, OH 44503 or Struthers Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 127, Struthers, OH 44471.



A television tribute will air Sunday, November 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.