YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeraldine Pauline Lucarell Brennan, 92, known as ”Jeri” to friends and family, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Jeraldine was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, born to eternal life to parents Patsy Lucarell and Mary Diana Lucarell on October 22, 1930.

She went through the Youngstown public school system and then graduated from The Rayen School in 1948.

She then worked for McKelvey’s Dept Store in downtown Youngstown and the Ohio Bell Company.

Jerri married the love of her life, Albert Brennan, on Valentines Day 1953. Together they raised six children and were very active in life. As a wife of an Attorney, she was very active for many years volunteering for the Mahoning County Bar Auxiliary Association party planning committee. She loved to clean, cook good meals and bake, being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She was known for her beautiful Holiday decorations and her traditional Christmas and Easter desserts. She loved to read, watch movies, listen to good music (Frank Sinatra being her favorite) and dancing, especially with her husband . She was also a member of a few card clubs and loved to play cards with her friends and especially her grandchildren. Jeri loved to have family gatherings and she enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews. She loved her Italian Heritage and she had a great sense of humor, and had a love for chocolate. Jeri always had a special fondness for all children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would sing them old time Sinatra songs and they loved to listen to her. She could have a conversation with anyone and never met someone she did not like. Most of all Jeri loved the most to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was beautiful in every sense of the way.

Jeri was a member of St. Christine’s Church and spent many years being a volunteer and cleaning the Church. Jeri loved her faith and was very giving her entire life. She supported and gave to many religious Charities and was an active member of St. Christine’s Church for many years. She had a deep devotion to her Roman Catholic faith.

Jeri leaves to cherish her memory her children, Linda (Phil) Magyar of Canfield, Aubie Brennan of Canfield, Loree (Nick) Pankewicz of Austintown, Misha (Jack) Williamson from Texas, Terry Brennan of Youngstown and Rob DeChurch; her grandchildren, Christina (Rich) Calve, Michael (Stephanie) Magyar, Victoria Magyar, Stephen (Jenna) Magyar, Madelynn Magyar, Nicholas Pankewicz, April Pankewicz, Natalie Pankewicz, Christopher (Tricia) Pankewicz, Jonathan (Lorin) Pankewicz and Joshua Pankewicz, Robert DeChurch, Rachel (Jason) Kish, Alexander DeChurch and Cara Dechurch; 13 great-grandchildren, Cora, Vivian, Ivan, Grady, Mila, Gianna Pankewicz and Nathan Buttle, Julius and Jordan Kish, Mackenzie and Trey Calve and Lincoln and Kinsley Magyar; four living sisters, Rosemary Lazar Of Canfield, Patricia Morella Of Girard, JoAnn Schanz of Austintown and Barbara Zitkovich of Poland.

Jeri is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Attorney Albert E. Brennan; six sisters and one brother, Minnie Long, Jean Braun, Judy Conners, Anita Gieseler, Shirley Costas, Patrick Lucarell and Annette Blair.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown at 10:00 a.m. calling hours, following 11:00 a.m. Mass with Father Jarek.

Condolences can be made on the website at Vaschak-Kirila online.

