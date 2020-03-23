Janet A. Soriano, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet A. Soriano, 93, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Poland.

Janet was born January 4, 1927 in Hooversville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jacob Sorber and Elizabeth Conner Sorber.

She was a graduate of Hooversville High School.

She worked at Packard Electric as a inspector.

She was a member of Christ United Presbyterian Church.

She belonged to many card clubs. Janet was a avid Cleveland Indians fan, she never missed a game. She also enjoyed football and would switch between Steelers and Browns, depending on who she was watching the game with. She enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and children. Sunday brunch was a weekly event.

Janet leaves her son, Frank (Jane) Soriano of Austintown; daughter, Jodie (Thomas) Hart of Boardman; four grandchildren, Kelli Hart, Ryan Hart, Heidi Soriano and Joseph (Katie) Soriano and a sister-in-law, Laverne Soriano.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Soriano, whom she married in 1955; two brothers, Sheldon and Warren and an infant sister.

Private services were held at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

