James R. Labrie, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R Labrie, Sr., 86, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.



He was born in Campbell, Ohio, son of Samuel and Veda (Fanaza) Labrie.

He was a graduate of Campbell High School and worked as an iron worker for Local #207 for 45 years.

James was a member of the National Guard, an active member with the Local #207 and was also a Mason.



James loved going to Youngstown State football games, watching his grandson, Hunter, the joy of his life, play hockey, going to Mountaineer with his wife and also watching Ohio State football.



He married Donna Faye Jewel on May 8, 1959 and was married 59 years until her passing on February 23, 2018.

James leaves two sons, James Labrie, Jr. of Canfield and Timothy Labrie of Austintown; a daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Conroy of Austintown; a brother, Anthony Labrie of Campbell and a grandson, Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his wife and two brothers, Charles and Samuel Labrie.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

