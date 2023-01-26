YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Rodgers, Jr., 75, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on January 17, 2023.

Jim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents James S. Rodgers and Margaret Retzloff Rodgers.

Jim was a graduate of Richland High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After high school, Jim enlisted in the Army in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War, he also received multiple awards, including the Army Commendation Medal.

After an Honorable Discharge, Jim attended and graduated from YSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts.

Jim was an immensely talented artist and also worked as a telephone installer until retirement.

Jim married Janet Hackett Rodgers on May 17, 1969 and together they raised their son, James S. Rodgers, III.

Jim was a very talented artist who has received multiple awards for many years, including the Hoyt Institute of Fine Arts in 1999 and 2000 for excellence; Brookfield Best of Show, 1992-93; Small work Honorable mention : Hoyt Regional Art; Artist of the Rust Belt honorable mention; The Jewish Center honorable mention; McDonough Museum of Art membership and honorable mention ; In 2000, Jim had his own show at Hoyt Institute of Fine Arts. He attended many local Art Shows as an Artist, including the Ward Bakery Art Show’s and Artist of the Rust Belt. He was one of the original members and attended Artist of the Rustbelt Art Shows faithfully for over 10 years.

Jim’s art was one of a kind. He loved weaving, stained glass, Raku and was known for his clay art of vessels and creatures, and created beautiful pottery,lizards, dinosaurs and more.

Art was life and brought him and his family much happiness.

Every piece of Art is a fond memory of Jim, who was caring, creative, sometimes quiet, kind and had the best sense of humor. He loved to see you smile.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet, his son, James, III; brother Jon ( Bobbi) Rodgers of Venice, Florida; niece and nephew Jenifer Rodgers of Florida; Logan ( Cailey) of Greece;

Sister Julie Ann Rodgers of Kingsland, Georgia; niece Jamie ( Jacob) Clark; Sister-in-laws Joann ( Jon) Ching of Fresno, California; Patty ( Allan) Mihalik, of Avon Lake, Ohio and many extended family and friends.

There will be a service on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Rd, Youngstown, Ohio, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

If you would like to send a condolence, or send flowers, you may do so on the Tribute page on the website at Vaschak-Kirila.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” S. Rodgers, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.