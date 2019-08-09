James A. Rawden, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11 at 4:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home with Deacon Matt, for James A Rawden, 61, who passed away on Thursday, August 8.



James was born February 28, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of James F. and Irene (Luchansky) Rawden.



He was a 1976 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a banker with First Place Bank.

He was a member of St. Christine Church and enjoyed golfing, playing the lottery, cooking and spending time with family.



Surviving are his wife, Kelli (Zirounis) Rawden, whom he married December 1, 1984; a son, Andrew J. Rawden, both of Boardman; brother, John (Cindy) Rawden of Poland and Shannon Rawden of Canfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends will be received Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

