James A. Rawden, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home

August 8, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11 at 4:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home with Deacon Matt, for James A Rawden, 61, who passed away on Thursday, August 8.

James was born February 28, 1958  in Youngstown, Ohio, son of James F. and Irene (Luchansky) Rawden.

He was a 1976 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a banker with First Place Bank.

He was a member of St. Christine Church and enjoyed golfing, playing the lottery, cooking and spending time with family.

Surviving are his wife, Kelli (Zirounis) Rawden, whom he married December 1, 1984; a son, Andrew J. Rawden, both of Boardman; brother, John (Cindy) Rawden of Poland and Shannon Rawden of Canfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

