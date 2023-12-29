YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn Villio, 74, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Main Campus, Youngstown.

Jackie as she was affectionately known, was born February 10, 1949 to the late John and Mary (DiFusco) Morell.

Growing up in Struthers, Ohio, Jackie made long lasting memories with her cousins taking trips in the “old fish wagon” to Crystal Lake, Nelson Ledges and Coney Island.

Jackie graduated from Struthers High School in 1967 and went on to receive her cosmetology license from Lewis, Weinberger and Hill School of Cosmetology in 1968.

On April 4, 1970, Jackie married the dashing Carmen Villio at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church. Carmen and his “queen” (as he lovingly called her) were married for 53 years, during which they raised three spectacular children. Jackie enjoyed reading Sidney Sheldon and Jackie Collins and loved music. She listened to an eclectic range-from the Beatles and Led Zeplin to Metallica and Toby Keith (who she got to see at the Canfield Fair and couldn’t stop talking about for days!)

Jackie enjoyed crafting and was always making some kind of wreath or flower arrangement to decorate the house inside and out. She took ceramic classes with her girlfriends and for many years they got together for their card club but her favorite thing was taking bus trips to Atlantic City with Carmen to play the slot machines. Jackie was known for her sense of humor and kindness. She was a fabulous cook and made sure everyone -family and friends -were always welcome, especially during the Holidays.

Jackie leaves to carry on her memory her husband, Carmen; daughter, Jonna Villio (Paul Lawence) of Youngstown; son, Tony (Colleen) Villio of Youngstown; daughter, Kristi (Joseph) McCullough of Austintown and her granddaughter, Emily Villio who she loved to the moon and back.

Jackie also leaves her brothers John (Linda) Morell of Struthers and Joe (Loretta) Morell of Poland, along with nieces, nephews and countless cousins.

To honor her wishes, a private viewing was held Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

She was laid to eternal rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Condolences can be made online at vaschakkirilafh.com

Rest peacefully CF- we love you