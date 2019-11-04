Jack Kemmer Walton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Kemmer Walton died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on December 21, 1925 in Baring, Missouri, Jack was the eldest son of Orville Lewis Walton and Edna Pauline Kemmer Walton and the beloved husband of Betty Jean Marsh Walton.

Jack attended the Kansas City University School of Law, Kansas City, Missouri.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force on December 20, 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He was recalled to service for the Korean War briefly in 1951.

After the wars, he spent his career with General Foods Corporation, which spanned over three decades, three states and involved travel throughout the country, until his retirement in 1983.

He was a member of the Saxon Club, a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge No. 446 AF&AM for over 50 years. He served as chairman and hunter safety instructor of Troop 144 of the Boy Scouts of America at the Saxon Club for 27 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared many hunting seasons and fishing trips with his children throughout his life. When his six children were old enough, he taught them marksmanship at the shooting range. For many years, Jack and his family got together for annual Thanksgiving reunions in Youngstown that always involved a hunting trip.

Jack was a longtime, active member of Christ Church Presbyterian, where he served as trustee and deacon.

Surviving him, in addition to his wife of 71 years, are his children, Janiece Sesser, Jack (Vivian) Walton II, Julie (Gary) Marks, James Walton, Jeanne (Steven) Rigler and Jefferson (Renee) Walton. Also surviving him is his sister, Betty Louise Phillips, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Family will receive friends at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

On November 9, 2019, there will be visitation at 10:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Church Presbyterian, 1933 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Following the service there will be a procession to Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 5400 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, for the interment at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jack Kemmer Walton can be directed to Camp Stambaugh Boy Scouts of America, 3712 Leffingwell Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

