Jack E. Bisso, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private Funeral services were held at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home for Jack E. Bisso, 86, who passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

He was born August 30, 1934, son of Gabriel Bisso and Victoria Harmcian.

He was a 1953 graduate of Rayen High School and worked for Kraft General Foods as a forklift driver before retiring in 1996.

He attended St Christine Church and enjoyed sports, spending time with family, and enjoyed the movies.

Surviving are three daughters, Terri (Kenny) Johnson, Cheryl (Derek) Hoover and Vicki Bisso, all of Youngstown. He also leaves two sisters, Mary Rose Grdinich of Youngstown and Marlene Centofanti of Youngstown and a half-sister, Joanie Balog of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Ken and Brian and two great-grandchildren, Brooke and Liam.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Walters Bisso, whom he married September 8, 1956 and a grandson.

Plant a tree in memory of Jack by clicking here.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.